M42 embraces regional inclusivity benchmark with 'Hidden Challenges Sunflower' programme

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2025 (WAM) -- M42, a global health leader powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics, is pioneering a more inclusive and empowering healthcare environment for People of Determination (POD) by becoming the first healthcare network in the region to join the Hidden Challenges Sunflower programme and introducing portable hearing loop systems across its facilities.

The Hidden Challenges Sunflower is a global programme that supports individuals with non-visible challenges, helping them access greater understanding, assistance, and inclusion in public spaces.

The Sunflower is an internationally recognised symbol of choice-based inclusion, enabling individuals with non-visible challenges to indicate their need for additional support. Patients and visitors can opt for the green Sunflower lanyard to self-identify, while allies wear the white Sunflower lanyard.

The programme will launch across multiple M42 facilities, including Imperial College London Diabetes & Endocrine Centre (ICLDC), Healthpoint, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed hospital, Danat Al Emarat hospital, and Capital Health Screening Centre, with further expansion planned across the M42 network.

M42 is also introducing portable hearing loop systems in high-traffic areas across its facilities. These systems are designed to enhance communication for people with hearing loss by transmitting sound directly into hearing devices, delivering clearer audio to individuals using hearing aids or cochlear implants, and significantly reducing stress during medical visits.

Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group Chief Executive Officer at M42, said, “Equity in healthcare means more than just access – it is about ensuring every individual is treated with the respect and personalized care they deserve. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to create healthcare environments where every patient feels seen, supported and valued – laying the foundation for a more compassionate and inclusive future in healthcare.”

Andy Faulkner, CEO of Topland, exclusive partner of Hidden Challenges Sunflower in the Middle East, noted, “We are incredibly proud to see M42 become the first healthcare facility in the Middle East to adopt the Hidden Challenges Sunflower programme. This milestone reflects a deep commitment to compassionate, inclusive care - ensuring that patients and visitors with non-visible challenges feel seen, supported, and understood. By championing this program, M42 is not only leading the way in healthcare accessibility but also setting a powerful example for the entire region.”

On a global level, approximately one out of every six people is considered a Person of Determination (POD), many with non-visible conditions such as autism, chronic illnesses, or mental health conditions.