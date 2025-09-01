ADEX, EDGE join forces to drive UAE’s export growth

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) visited EDGE Group to discuss ways of strengthening their strategic partnership, as part of efforts to expand cooperation with leading national companies.

The partnership aims to advance national priorities that support economic development and reinforce the UAE's position as a global hub for advanced industries and technological innovation.

The delegation was led by Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) and Chairman of the Executive Committee of ADEX, accompanied by Khalil Al Mansouri, Executive Director of ADEX. They were received by Faisal Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs and Chairman of EDGE Group.

During the visit, the ADEX delegation presented its key financing solutions to support national exports and explored potential areas of cooperation to enable EDGE Group and its entities to expand globally and access new markets.

Al Suwaidi stressed that Emirati companies have achieved remarkable progress in various vital sectors, noting that EDGE Group serves as a model in the military and advanced technology industries.

He said, “We appreciate the exceptional achievements made by EDGE and its entities in developing innovative solutions that enhance the UAE’s position as a global industrial hub. In this context, the role of ADEX is to enhance the utilisation of the competitive advantages it provides to support business growth across all sectors to enable companies to expand internationally and contribute to increasing national exports. We also support EDGE's efforts to become a leader in the defence and security sectors and enhance the UAE's strategic directives for economic diversification.”

On the sidelines of the visit, the delegation toured EDGE Group facilities to assess their manufacturing and technical capabilities. At NIMR, they were briefed on the production of light and medium armoured vehicles. At ADASI, they reviewed expertise in unmanned systems across air, land and sea, including AI-powered drones and integrated support services.

The tour concluded at HALCON, where the delegation examined the development and production of precision-guided munitions, as well as innovative technologies used on production lines.

The visit aligns with ADEX's strategic objectives to empower and support national industries, expand their growth potential, and enhance their global competitiveness.

Both sides also emphasised the importance of strengthening knowledge and expertise exchange with leading Emirati institutions, highlighting their role in driving economic growth and diversification, supporting national exports and reinforcing the industrial sector's contribution to comprehensive and sustainable development.