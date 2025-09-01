Abu Dhabi to host World Kickboxing Championships for first time in region in November

ABU DHABI, 1st September 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation has announced that Abu Dhabi will host the World Kickboxing Championships (Masters and Seniors) from 21st to 30th November 2025 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

This marks the first time the championship will be staged outside Europe and in the Middle East, with the participation of 2,000 athletes representing 150 countries – underscoring the UAE’s leadership and capability in organising major international sporting events.

The announcement was made during the signing ceremony of the hosting agreement between the World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO) and the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, attended by Roy Baker, President of the International Federation, and Ali Khoury, Board Member of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation.

Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of the Asian and Arab Muay Thai Federations and President of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, affirmed that hosting the World Kickboxing Championships in Abu Dhabi represents a new milestone in the UAE’s sporting achievements and reflects the confidence of international federations in the country’s ability to host world-class events.

He emphasised that the championship reinforces the UAE’s status as a global hub for combat sports, supported by the continuous backing of the nation’s wise leadership. He also noted that the event will provide a key platform to showcase the remarkable development of the sport both locally and internationally.

Roy Baker expressed his pride in choosing Abu Dhabi to host this prestigious global event. He underlined that the International Federation operates under a transparent recognition system similar to the Olympic Games, adding, “The UAE was selected due to its rapid growth in kickboxing and its capabilities as a leading regional hub. For the first time, the championship will be staged in Abu Dhabi, with more than 2,000 athletes from 150 nations expected to compete – a testament to the confidence enjoyed by the UAE Federation.”

Ali Khoury stated that hosting the championship in Abu Dhabi marks a transformative moment in the history of the sport. He highlighted that bringing the event outside Europe and into an Arab nation for the first time reflects the UAE’s distinguished position, adding that the championship is a valuable addition to the calendar of major sporting events.

He extended his gratitude to the UAE leadership for its unwavering support of kickboxing and Muay Thai, which has elevated the Federation’s standing at both regional and global levels.