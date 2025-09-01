12% of EU population reported pollution in their area: Eurostat

BRUSSELS, 1st September, 2025 (WAM) -- In 2023, 12.2% of the EU population reported that pollution, grime or environmental issues affected their household, a decrease from 15.1% in 2019, according to Eurostat.

Malta had the highest share of population reporting such problems (34.7%), followed by Greece (20.5%) and Germany (16.8%).

By contrast, Croatia reported the lowest share (4.2%), ahead of Sweden (5.0%) and Slovakia (5.8%).

At EU level, exposure to pollution, grime or other environmental problems increased with the degree of urbanisation. While 6.8% of people living in rural areas were affected, this share was 10.5% in town and suburbs and 17.2% in cities.