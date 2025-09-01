UAE provides humanitarian aid to flood-affected families on Yemen’s West Coast

ABU DHABI, 1st September 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE has delivered urgent humanitarian assistance to 960 families affected by the floods that swept across areas of Yemen’s West Coast.

The aid, provided by the Emirates Red Crescent, included shelter tents, food supplies, and essential relief items to support the affected families, helping them cope with difficult living conditions and alleviating their suffering in these challenging circumstances.

This initiative comes as part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Yemeni people, contribute to development, and improve their living conditions.