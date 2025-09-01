Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club announces Al Alia Bwanish Sailing Race on September 12

ABU DHABI, 1st September 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club has announced the organisation of the Al Alia Bwanish Sailing Race (12-foot dhows) on 12th September 2025, as part of its seasonal activities and within the series of traditional and heritage races.

The event represents one of the key rounds in this racing category.

The race will cover a distance of 5 nautical miles, with the starting point to be determined according to wind direction and weather conditions. The organising committee at the club has already begun preparations, setting the timeline for opening registration, confirming participation through the club’s official website, and sharing race rules and regulations with competitors. Technical and logistical support will also be provided for all participating dhows.

Prizes totaling AED414,000 have been allocated for the top finishers, rewarding positions from first place through to 30th place.

The dhow sailing races continue to attract a large number of traditional boats led by experienced captains and young sailors eager to test their skills in maneuvering small dhows that require high levels of expertise to tackle the waves. More than 50 dhows are expected to compete in the Al-Alyah Race.

Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club places great importance on developing and executing a comprehensive program of heritage and traditional races to preserve the UAE’s maritime legacy, which forms an integral part of the nation’s identity and history. These races carry a cultural and heritage message aimed at passing on Emirati seafaring values and traditions to future generations. By organising the dhow sailing races, the club seeks to provide a platform that strengthens national identity while safeguarding the country’s rich maritime heritage.