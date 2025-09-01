RTA completes final development phase of Dubai Creek Stations

DUBAI, 1st September 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has inaugurated Old Dubai Souq and Al Sabkha marine transport stations, which serve the marine transport network along Dubai Creek.

The move is part of RTA’s comprehensive plan to upgrade marine transport facilities in line with Dubai’s broader development across all sectors.

The final phase of the project delivered enhancements modelled on those introduced at Bur Dubai and Old Deira Souq stations in the previous phase.

The upgrades preserved cultural identity by providing user amenities, expanding shaded waiting areas, and establishing retail outlets to serve abra riders.

The inauguration of both stations marks a key milestone for Dubai’s marine transport sector.