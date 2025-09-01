UAE rescue team concludes participation in Albania wildfire response

TIRANA, 1st September 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE rescue team has concluded its participation in efforts to extinguish wildfires in Albania, after spending several weeks on the ground supported by highly qualified personnel, firefighting aircraft, equipment, and essential supplies.

Mohammed Al Sharif, official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, said the team carried out 700 water-drop operations, delivering nearly 1,300 tonnes of water and fire retardants across 28 aerial sorties.

He emphasised that the team’s significant contributions to relief and humanitarian operations reflect the strength of bilateral relations between the UAE and Albania, as well as the UAE’s pioneering role in international humanitarian action.

The team began its mission on August 12 in affected areas, including the forests of Krrabë, Ballolli, and the coastal region of Vlorë, in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Albanian government honoured the participating rescue teams, including the UAE contingent, during a ceremony attended by Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama and senior military leaders.

Albania expressed deep appreciation for the efforts of national forces and volunteers in strengthening security and responding to natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

Albania also thanked all international participants, underscoring the importance of continued cooperation between national forces and global partners to enhance the country’s ability to confront future challenges.