IGCF 2025 to tackle future of cities, oceans, climate

SHARJAH, 1st September, 2025 (WAM) – In its 14th edition, the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau on 10–11 September under the theme “Communication for Quality of Life,” opens a wide-ranging conversation on sustainability and the environment.

The sessions will examine how communication can be used to change behaviours, build partnerships that enhance quality of life, and propose practical solutions to today’s urgent environmental challenges.

From smart cities to healthy seas and from confronting climate crises to engaging youth and children in shaping the future, the Forum’s Main Stage will host substantive debates. A session titled “How do we move Towards Smart and Sustainable Cities?” will explore the role of technology in designing cities that deliver services equitably while reducing environmental impact, highlighting how artificial intelligence and sovereign cloud computing can transform transport, health, and energy.

Speakers include Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Department, Sherif Tawfik, Chief Partnership Officer – AI & Cloud for Sovereignty at Microsoft, Dina Sherif, Executive Director, The MIT Kuo Sharper Center for Prosperity and Entrepreneurship, and Gary Burniske, Managing Director of the Center for Global Food Security at Purdue University. The session will be moderated by Hussam Saba, Head of News at CNN Business Arabic.

As part of the session, Hussam Saba will also speak with student Rayan Bouslimi, who represented the UAE and won a medal at the International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence in China. His participation comes under the Forum’s “Green Chair” initiative—a dedicated platform for youth to freely share views on the Forum’s topics, helping policymakers tap into young people’s ideas to shape solutions and strengthen intergenerational dialogue.

At the University of Sharjah Hall, a panel titled “Communication and Media for Climate Crisis Management” will discuss the media’s role in raising public awareness during environmental disasters, and strategies for crafting messages that build trust rather than anxiety in times of crisis. Participants include Prof. Qassim Nasir, Director, Sharjah Smart Center for Climate Risk Management (SSCCR), University of Sharjah and Dr Shareefa Al-Marzouqi, Director of the Media Center at the University of Sharjah. The session will be moderated by Dr. Thuraya Sanousi, Chair of the Department of Mass Communication, College of Communication, University of Sharjah.

A hands-on workshop titled “Creating communication content in times of risk and crisis,” led by Dr Engy Khalil, Associate Professor of Public Relations at the University of Sharjah’s College of Communication, will provide journalists with responsible editorial tools to handle crises and produce credible digital content that raises community awareness and effectively counters rumours.

At the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority Hall, the session “Communicating for Sustainable Seas: From Strategy to Quality of Life on the Coast” will highlight the role of communication in supporting aquaculture and marina projects, and in engaging coastal communities in shaping their environmental future. Speakers include His Excellency Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazin, Chairman of the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority; Her Excellency Eng. Hiba Obaid Al Shehhi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Biodiversity and Marine Life Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and His Excellency Prof. Dr Ali Hilal Alnaqbi, Chancellor, University of Khorfakkan. The session will be moderated by Yousif Al Hammadi of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

The discussion continues with a workshop, “Sea Caves: A Natural Legacy with a Vital Role in Sustainability,” reviewing Sharjah’s experience with artificial sea caves to restore fish habitats while engaging fishers and the wider community in marine conservation. The workshop will be delivered by His Excellency Dr. Saif Mohammed Al Ghais, Director-General of the Environment Protection and Development Authority, Ras Al Khaimah.

At the level of the rising generations, the session “In the Voice of Childhood and Youth: Sustainability is a Trust Across Generations,” organised in partnership with the Arab Parliament for the Child and in cooperation with the Emirates Children Parliament and the Sharjah Youth Council, will offer a genuine platform for children and youth to present their perspectives on environmental and sustainable development issues and propose initiatives that reflect their aspirations for the future.

This vision is complemented by another session, “The Arab Parliament for the Child’s Efforts in Promoting a Culture of Green Economy,” organised by the Arab Parliament for the Child, with contributions from Dina Benimani (Morocco), Fajr Ahmed Al Dari (Kingdom of Bahrain), Aisha Humaid Al Khayal (United Arab Emirates), and Mostafa Khaled Mostafa Herzallah (State of Palestine). The session will be moderated by Aws Mohsen Helo (Republic of Iraq), Vice-Chair of the Parliament’s Committee on the Rights of the Child.

Sharjah Youth Council will further spotlight youth leadership in “Young People Building Tomorrow with a Sustainable Mindset,” focusing on practical contributions in smart agriculture, recycling, and reducing food waste. Speakers include His Excellency Dr Eng. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock and CEO of the Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Establishment (EKTIFA), and His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. The session will be moderated by Eng. Athari Al Serkal, member of the Sharjah Youth Council.

Among the youth-centric sessions hosted by the Forum is “When Schools are Actively Acting On Sustainability,” which will highlight how basic education can mainstream quality-of-life concepts and integrate food security and sustainability into curricula. Speakers include Fatima Al Muslimi, Deputy Director, Government Accelerators, Prime Minister’s Office, Abdullah Al Baghdadi, TV Presenter and Voice &Speech Coach, and Sarah Jamal Saleh, Executive Secretary at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre.

IGCF’s 14th edition brings together more than 237 international speakers across 51 sessions within an integrated programme of over 110 activities, with the participation of 30 partners from local, regional, and international entities on 22 interactive platforms. The agenda also features seven inspiring keynotes and 22 workshops, with leading participation from government institutions, international organisations, universities, and technology and media companies.

This year’s Forum addresses five global priorities—food security, public health, education, environmental sustainability, and the green economy, affirming the role of strategic communication in driving impact, guiding policy, and mobilising collective action toward a more sustainable future.