UAE Team Emirates-XRG makes strong start to opening week of La Vuelta with three stage wins

MADRID, 1st September, 2025 (WAM) – As the opening week of the 2025 Vuelta a Espana drew to a close, UAE Team Emirates-XRG has stamped their authority all over the race. Across nine days in Italy, Spain, and Andorra, the squad showcased their strength in depth to deliver three consecutive victories, while Joao Almeida positioned himself firmly among the favourites for the red jersey.

The tone was set on Stage 2 in Italy, the first summit finish of the race. On rain-soaked roads disrupted by crashes, Almeida climbed to fifth and Ayuso to eighth, enough to put the 22-year-old Spaniard into the white jersey of the best young rider. Importantly, the team emerged unscathed, all eight riders safe and intact, laying a steady platform for the days ahead.

The foundation was turned into the first stage win as they arrived in Spain. In the Figueres team time trial, UAE Team Emirates-XRG produced a masterclass in precision and speed, averaging nearly 57kmp over 24km to beat team Visma Lease-a-Bike by eight seconds. It was Domen Novak and Ivo Oliveira who laid the early groundwork, before Vine and Großschartner kept the pace rolling, it was Danish powerhouse Mikkel Bjerg who powered the final kilometre as Almeida, Ayuso, and Soler joined Bjerg to cross the line together. The victory catapulted Almeida, Ayuso, and Soler into the top four in the general classification and extended Ayuso’s run in white.

Momentum carried straight into Andorra, where Jay Vine lit up familiar terrain with a stunning solo win on his adopted home roads. The Australian slipped into the day’s breakaway, then attacked on the descent of La Comella before holding off the chasers on the final climb to claim his third career La Vuelta stage victory. His reward: the polka-dot jersey of the King of the Mountains. Behind, Almeida shadowed every move from Jonas Vingegaard and Giulio Ciccone, calmly keeping himself within seconds of the race lead.

The winning streak continued in Cerler.

Ayuso, rebounding from a difficult Stage 6, attacked with 9.5km remaining and powered clear to take his first La Vuelta stage win and a second Grand Tour success of the season. Vine again proved pivotal, harvesting more KOM points to strengthen his mountains lead before setting up Ayuso’s decisive move. Almeida, ever consistent, traded accelerations with the GC elite, while Soler gained time after a late attack, underlining the team’s collective strength once again. Three victories in three days – a feat unmatched by any rival squad.

The opening week concluded with UAE Team Emirates-XRG managing their position at the summit of the general classification with composure. Stage 8 unfolded without drama as João Almeida crossed the line safely in the peloton, while Jay Vine kept a firm hold on the polka-dot jersey. Stage 9, however, brought a tougher challenge on the summit finish, where Almeida once again demonstrated his resilience among the race’s elite.

The Portuguese rider climbed to third on the day, reinforcing his status as a podium contender behind overall leader Torstein Træen and Jonas Vingegaard. He enters the first rest day in third place overall, 1’15” off red, with Vine continuing to command the mountains classification.

With Vine leading the King of the Mountains, Soler displaying strength on home roads, and Almeida matching the very best in the high mountains, UAE Team Emirates-XRG end the first week in a commanding position. As the race heads into its second act, the squad will look to carry momentum into the high mountains and decisive time trial, with multiple cards to play in the battle for red.











