Dubai Mallathon concludes, sets Guinness World Record for most runners in mall run event

SHARJAH, 1st September, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, the Dubai Mallathon concluded on Sunday across nine shopping centres. The citywide initiative, which transformed malls into indoor fitness tracks, attracted over 40,000 participants, establishing itself as one of the emirate’s largest community sporting events.

Launched in early August, the month-long initiative set a Guinness World Record for the most runners in a mall run event, adding to Dubai’s growing list of global achievements. The record was set during the closing event at Dubai Hills Mall, which saw 1,392 participants of various ages and nationalities take part in the race.

Commending the Dubai Mallathon for setting a Guinness World Record, its strong turnout, and the high level of community engagement, Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, said the initiative reflects the leadership’s commitment to embedding sports into daily life and fostering an environment that supports the physical and mental well-being of the community.

“The overwhelming participation of young people, who represented the largest share of participants, reaffirms their pivotal role in the success of community initiatives and their importance in shaping the present and future of our nation. We place great confidence in our youth to uphold community values and champion an active lifestyle in line with the UAE’s long-term vision,” said Dr. Al Neyadi.

He added: “Sport is one of the most powerful platforms through which young people find both inspiration and self-expression. It provides a positive outlet for their energy and a way to strengthen their physical and mental well-being, while reinforcing their active role in society.”

Khalfan Belhoul, Vice President of the Dubai Sports Council, said the world record set by the Dubai Mallathon marks a significant milestone that reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovative initiatives that create a lasting impact on society.

He noted that the support and directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed were instrumental to the success of the initiative, which aims to make sport a part of daily life and a means of fostering cohesion and positive engagement across all segments of society.

Belhoul added: “At the Dubai Sports Council, we are proud of this achievement and reaffirm our commitment to supporting and expanding such initiatives in line with the leadership’s vision for a healthier and happier society. We will spare no effort in reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global capital for community sports and a leading destination for hosting innovative events that blend competitiveness with community spirit and enhance quality of life.”

The Dubai Mallathon concluded on Sunday after 31 days of remarkable success, drawing more than 40,000 participants of different ages and nationalities. Together, they logged more than 120 million steps on safe, air-conditioned indoor tracks across nine major shopping centres in Dubai.

The closing event featured a 42-kilometre marathon that brought together 40 runners across various categories. Victor Kiprono claimed first place, followed by Godfrey Segule in second, and Rio Watson — a participant from the People of Determination — in third. Winners were honoured with prizes in recognition of their achievements and to support the development of their sporting talents.

Beyond the marathon, the initiative included a variety of community races and activities, among them a special women’s race held in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council to mark Emirati Women’s Day.

The programme also saw strong participation from ministries and government entities, including the Dubai Police, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department, the Dubai Future Foundation, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the Community Development Authority, and the General Directorate of Dubai Civil Defence, among others.

Youth councils from across the UAE—including Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, and Umm Al Quwain, as well as the Edge Group Youth Council—also took part in the event, reflecting a nationwide presence that reinforced the initiative’s message of integrating physical activity into daily life across the country.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Defence and held in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council, the initiative ran daily throughout August across nine shopping centres, including The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Hills Mall, the Springs Souk, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall, and Festival Plaza, where more than 10 kilometres of indoor tracks were made available from 7:00 am to 10:00 am.

The Mallathon was launched in line with the objectives of the ‘Year of Community’, Dubai Social Agenda 33, and the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, which seek to build a healthy and socially cohesive community through initiatives and activities that promote sport as a daily habit and a key pillar of quality of life.

