SINF to host over 120 storytellers in 25th edition

SHARJAH, 1st September, 2025 (WAM) – Dr Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, announced, during a press conference held on Monday at the Institute’s headquarters, that the 25th edition of the Sharjah International Narrator Forum (SINF) will take place from September 22 to 26, under the theme “Tales of Travelers.”

The silver jubilee edition will welcome more than 120 storytellers from 37 countries, and will feature a variety of new publications celebrating travel literature and oral storytelling traditions — reinforcing the forum’s status as a global platform for cultural exchange.

In remarks to Sharjah 24, Dr Al Musallam emphasised that this year’s theme, “Tales of Travelers,” offers expansive space to explore the cultural and historical impact of travel and exploration across eras. He underlined how travel has shaped the narrative identity and collective memory of peoples throughout history.

He also noted that the wide international participation in the forum reflects growing global confidence in the event and its pivotal role in safeguarding intangible heritage.

Dr Al Musallam announced that the forum will host His Excellency Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, who will present insights from his travel books, “Around the World in 22 Days” and “The Journey to Zanzibar.”

These literary contributions will serve as valuable additions to the forum’s discussions, offering firsthand travel narratives rich in cultural and intellectual observations.

This year’s edition will also spotlight a number of young Emirati travelers, who will share stories and performances drawn from their real-life journeys. These contributions reflect the emergence of a new generation of storytellers and ensure the sustainability of oral storytelling traditions such as improvisation and narrative performance.

In a step to nurture future talents, the Institute has launched a pre-forum training programme that focuses on storytelling techniques, performance skills, and the craft of narrative writing.

This initiative aims to empower emerging voices and equip them with the methodological, artistic, and ethical tools required for excellence in the storytelling field.

At the conclusion of his remarks, Dr Abdul Aziz Al Musallam invited the public, researchers, and storytelling enthusiasts to attend the forum and engage with its rich programme. He encouraged audiences to benefit from the 40 new publications, expert-led discussions, and performances by leading storytellers.

The event, he stressed, reinforces the cultural and human values embedded in “Tales of Travelers,” while promoting diversity, dialogue, and shared heritage through the timeless art of storytelling.