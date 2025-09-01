Second Middle East and Africa Veterinary Congress returns to Dubai in October

DUBAI, 1st September, 2025 (WAM) – The Middle East, Africa Veterinary Congress (MEAVC) is set to make a highly anticipated return with its second edition from October 17–19, 2025, at the renowned Jafza One Convention Centre in Dubai. Following the success of its inaugural event in 2022, MEAVC 2025 to be held in the UAE promises to be an unparalleled gathering for the veterinary community across the region and beyond.

As the largest congress and exhibition of its kind in the Middle East and Africa, MEAVC 2025 will bring together leading veterinary professionals, industry innovators, and academic experts under one roof to advance the field of veterinary medicine and education.

The congress is dedicated to promoting high-quality continuous professional development accessible to all veterinarians worldwide.

For the first time in the Middle East, MEAVC 2025 will feature Continuing Professional Development (CPD) accreditation by global leaders including the American Association of Veterinary State Boards (RACE), Germany’s Akademie für Tieraerztliche Fortbildung (ATF), and the Veterinary Continuous Education in Europe (VetCEE).

Dr. Margit Gabriele Muller, President of MEAVC 2025, commented: “It is incredibly exciting to return to Dubai and the UAE for the second edition of MEAVC, building on the momentum and success of our inaugural event in 2022. MEAVC 2025 is more than just a congress, it is a movement to elevate veterinary medicine across the Middle East and Africa. By uniting leading minds, global innovations, and CPD-accredited education under one roof, we are empowering veterinarians to deliver world-class care and to shape the future of animal health.”

Dr. Margit added; “In a rapidly evolving world, our commitment is to ensure that Dubai and the Middle East remain an international hub and leader for veterinary professionals to have access to the latest knowledge, skills, and tools they need to meet emerging challenges and make a meaningful impact in their communities.”

With a lineup of over 42+ international speakers the congress will present cutting-edge topics spanning the breadth of veterinary medicine. Five hands-on workshops and six wet labs will provide practical and clinical training to equip practitioners with real-world skills. Attendees can also look forward to 64 masterclasses and more than 100 lectures covering the latest advancements in companion animal and exotic veterinary care. In addition, six industry sessions will be led by some of the world’s top veterinary pharmaceutical, nutrition, and equipment brands.

The exhibition hall at MEAVC 2025 will be a dynamic showcase of innovation, featuring the latest technologies, products, and services from the world’s leading veterinary suppliers and manufacturers. This setting will offer unparalleled opportunities for exhibitors to engage with veterinary practitioners, decision-makers, and regional distributors.

MEAVC 2025 will also provide an exceptional platform for networking and collaboration. Industry professionals and stakeholders will have the chance to connect with prospective partners, forge strategic alliances, and gain insights into the evolving needs of the veterinary sector across the Middle East and Africa.

The congress this year is expected to attract thousands of delegates from different countries and regions, reaffirming Dubai’s position as a global hub for veterinary excellence and innovation.

