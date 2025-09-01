MoHRE conducts 285,000 inspection visits in first half of 2025, flagging over 5,400 violating establishments

DUBAI, 1st September, 2025 (WAM) – The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) conducted approximately 285,000 inspection visits to registered establishments during the first half of 2025, which led to detecting violations in over 5,400 establishments.

The campaign forms part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance regulation in the labour market and boost its competitiveness and efficiency.

MoHRE clarified in a press statement that legal and administrative actions have been taken against the violating establishments, imposing. Moreover, some of the flagged establishments had their files referred to the Public Prosecution, based on the nature and severity of the detected violations, which ranged from non-compliance with wage payment, to ‘Fake Emiratisation’ schemes, failure to engage in the activities for which they were licensed, and registering workers without having a genuine employment relationship.

These and various other legal violations were uncovered through the Ministry’s field and digital monitoring system, which provides integrated information about an establishment’s status, in preparation for enforcing regulations by the field inspection teams, trained to operate with the highest levels of efficiency and professionalism.

MoHRE asserted that the inspection system is a fundamental pillar in the process set up to monitor companies’ compliance with labour market legislation. The system is made particularly efficient by its adoption of the latest technological and digital solutions and innovations, which meet the highest the standards of efficiency and excellence, bringing an added layer of objectivity and integrity to the inspection sector’s operations.

Furthermore, the Ministry indicated that the inspection system relies on integrated tools and methods in its operations, designed to keep pace with the requirements for enhancing labour market competitiveness. Foremost among these is supporting the inspection sector with competent inspectors, enhancing their skills through appropriate training, and updating them regarding the latest global practices in the field of labour inspection.

In addition to that, the MoHRE’s electronic inspection system – the first of its kind in the region – brings a notable added value through the risk matrix it provides.

The innovative tools used by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation also include launching proactive services that allow employers to assess their companies using the self-assessment feature on its smart application, while also enhancing awareness – an essential part of the Ministry’s integrated system designed to implement its labour market policies.

These tools align with the partnership approach MoHRE adopts in its relationship with private-sector companies, while strengthening its strategic partnerships with government entities, in parallel. The Ministry conducts joint inspection campaigns, and provides various platforms and options for community members to submit complaints and reports about negative practices, which are dealt with seriously and to the highest standards of privacy.

