Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Turkish embassy's celebration for National Day

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2025 (WAM) – Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, today attended a reception hosted by Lutfullah Goktas, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the UAE, to celebrate his country's National Day.

The function, which held at the mission's premises, was attended by a number of senior officials and heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE, as well as a group of Turkish businessmen and members of the Turkish community residing in the country.

Ambassador Goktas delivered a speech on this occasion, in which he praised the bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Türkiye, commending the wise policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He said that two-way trade exchange exceeded AED6.72 billion in the first seven months of 2025.