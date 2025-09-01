Korea endures hottest summer on record with unprecedented temperatures

SEOUL, 1st September, 2025 (WAM) – South Korea sweltered this year through the hottest summers since the country began keeping records, the weather agency said Monday.

The average daily temperature from June to August was 25.7 degrees, setting a record for the highest ever. This summer also recorded the highest average of the highest daily temperature and the lowest nightly temperature ever.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration's report on the 'Recent Heat Wave and Tropical Night Situation' released on the 1st, the average temperature nationwide this summer (from June 1 to August 31) was 25.7 degrees, ranking first among summer average temperatures since 1973. This marked another new record following last summer's 25.6 degrees. The year 1973 is significant as the year when the nationwide weather observation network was expanded, serving as the baseline for various weather records.

The average maximum daily temperature this summer was recorded at 30.7 degrees, ranking first since 1973. Previously, the highest record was 30.5 degrees in 1994.