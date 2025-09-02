China's logistic sector in expansion territory in August as market demand continues to improve

BEIJING, 2nd September, 2025 (WAM) - China's logistics sector expanded in business scale in August, as policies to promote domestic consumption, stabilize investment, and safeguard people's livelihood continue to produce positive effects, and the synergy of supply and industrial chains accelerated, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Tuesday, citing industry data.

The index tracking the logistics market activity came in at 50.9 in August, climbing 0.4 points compared with the reading in the previous month, with total business volume index and new order index continuing to expand, according to data released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

The total business volume index has remained in the expansion territory for consecutive six months this year, while new order index remaining expansive for the seventh straight month. In August, new order index in railway transportation, air transportation and portal express maintained above 55, while multimodal transportation and waterway transportation sectors saw their new orders surge month-on-month, according to the CFLP.

Logistics serves as the "meridian" of the real economy. The continuous improvement in the supply and demand conditions in logistics reflects that the foundation for the overall recovery and improvement of the real economy has been further strengthened, He Hui, chief economist of the CFLP, told the Global Times on Tuesday.

From an investment perspective, the fixed-asset investment completion index remained in the expansion zone in August, with investment continuing to show sustained momentum of growth.