Austria's inflation rate hits highest level since March 2024

VIENNA, 2nd September, 2025 (WAM) – Austria’s inflation rate rose to 4.1% in August, compared to 3.6% in July, reaching its highest level since March 2024. The increase was mainly driven by rising prices for energy, food, and services, according to estimates from Statistics Austria.

Data from the agency showed that energy, services, and food prices were the key factors fuelling the rise in overall prices.

Statistics Austria Director General Manuela Lenk said that almost all categories of expenditure contributed to the current inflation. She explained that the largest increase occurred in the energy sector, which rose by 5.9%, mainly due to higher electricity prices.

She also pointed out that food, tobacco, and beverage prices rose by 5.0%, while the services sector contributed significantly to the inflation rate with a 4.7% increase. In addition, industrial goods prices went up by 2.1% year-on-year.