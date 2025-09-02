SEC amends decision on disposal of impounded vehicles

SHARJAH, 2nd September, 2025 (WAM) – During its regular meeting, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), the SEC issued a decision amending Decision No. (3) of 2016 concerning the disposal of impounded vehicles in the Emirate.

The meeting, which took place on Tuesday, at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office, was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC).

The Council discussed a range of general matters related to the progress of government work, as well as reviewing the public policies of government departments and entities and their role in achieving the vision and strategy of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council issued a decision amending Decision No. (3) of 2016 concerning the disposal of impounded vehicles in the Emirate of Sharjah. The provisions of the decision apply to all impounded vehicles that have been held for no less than three months without their owners or lienholder taking steps to release them in accordance with the provisions of this decision.

Under the amendment, vehicles may be disposed of after three months from the date of their impoundment. The Committee for the Disposal of Impounded Vehicles will conduct public auctions for vehicles seized by the police for reasons related to traffic or criminal incidents, after three months from the closure of the traffic accident file, or following the issuance of a judicial ruling, in coordination with the Public Prosecution in the Emirate.