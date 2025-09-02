AD Ports Group’s Karachi Terminals in Pakistan sign major dredging agreement to expand throughput

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2025 (WAM) – AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS) today announced the signing of a major dredging agreement between its Karachi Gateway Terminal and Van Oord, a Netherlands-based global leader in dredging and marine contracting, to significantly expand the flow of trade through the Group’s port terminals in Pakistan.

Led by the Group’s international ports operating arm, Noatum Ports, the project will deepen berths and navigational channels at Karachi Gateway Terminal (KGTL), a container terminal, enabling the accommodation of vessels from 305 metres to 350 metres in length and 13 metres to 15.5 metres in draft. Container handling capacity at KGTL will be increased from 750,000 TEUs to 1 million TEUs upon completion of the expansion works.

At the adjacent Karachi Gateway Terminal Multipurpose Limited (KGTML), that focuses on general and bulk cargo, the dredging work will double bulk vessel capacity from 60,000 to 120,000 tonnes—reducing freight costs and increasing throughput.

The dredging works are expected to be completed in Q1 2026. The KGTL and KGTML terminal operations are joint ventures between the Group and a Dubai-based partner, Kaheel Terminals.

Mohammed Al Tamimi, Chief Executive Officer - Noatum Ports, said: “This dredging project is more than a significant infrastructure upgrade to the two Karachi terminals’ commercial versatility, it is a forward-looking investment in the economic resilience and global connectivity of Pakistan. The project underscores our commitment to promote sustainable development, operational efficiency and long-term value creation for all stakeholders.''

Godfried Van Oord, Area Manager Middle East – Van Oord, added: “Van Oord is proud to be selected by AD Ports Group to realise this significant upgrade to the existing logistic and infrastructure facilities at their Karachi terminals, which will enhance Pakistan’s maritime infrastructure and support its growing economy.''

AD Ports Group entered the Pakistani market in 2023 through long-term concessions to operate container and bulk cargo berths at Karachi Port. As part of its commitment to the country, the Group is investing nearly AED 1.1 billion (USD 300 million) to modernise port infrastructure and digital systems to support trade growth and economic diversification.

Khurram Aziz Khan, Chief Executive Officer – Karachi Gateway Terminal Limited (KGTL) and Karachi Gateway Terminal Multipurpose Limited (KGTML), said: “The dredging project will enable us to accommodate larger and deeper draft vessels at both our container and bulk terminals. This advancement will directly benefit our customers, optimising the use of foreign exchange spent on freight and reducing overall logistics costs. It will also reinforce Pakistan’s role as a regional trade hub, opening greater access to global markets.

Ultimately, this initiative will deliver a positive impact for our customers across Pakistan, while modernising Karachi’s port infrastructure for long-term national growth.”

