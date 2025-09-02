TII, VentureOne, e& introduce QuantumConnect: Next-generation secure connectivity solution

ABU DHABI,2nd September, 2025 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute (TII) and VentureOne, ATRC's venture builder, in collaboration with e& has launched QuantumConnect in the UAE. This next-generation hardware-based encryption solution harnesses the power of quantum physics to revolutionise secure communications, embedding hardware directly on fibre infrastructure.

Built on TII’s proprietary Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technology, this offering is designed to ensure future-proof protection of data as it moves across networks, addressing the growing complexities of security threats, including quantum computing’s potential to break conventional encryption.

QKD secures communications by transmitting encryption keys as quantum particles, which cannot be intercepted or duplicated without detection. This guarantees that key exchanges remain secure, even against future quantum attacks, providing businesses with a future-proof defence for their most sensitive data.

Developed in UAE, TII’s advanced quantum communication technology combines industry-leading expertise with local compliance, ensuring that organisations benefit from a solution tailored to their unique security needs. The solution aligns with national and industry regulations, including the UAE’s new Cryptography Executive Regulation, which stipulates management and technical security controls to safeguard the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information. In addition, it strengthens compliance with federal laws governing the use of Information and Communications Technology in health fields.

Dr. Najwa Aaraj, Chief Executive Officer, Technology Innovation Institute (TII), said: “QuantumConnect represents a significant milestone in the practical application of our Quantum Key Distribution technology—engineered to generate encryption keys using quantum safe channels. At TII, we are advancing quantum-secure communication protocols that offer provable security guarantees rooted in the laws of physics. This solution exemplifies our commitment to translating complex scientific breakthroughs into scalable, real-world systems that future-proof critical infrastructure and enable secure digital transformation across sectors.”

As organisations generate and transport more data across networks, and as quantum computing becomes a near-future reality, QuantumConnect ensures data security and resilience from the ground up. The solution enables networking with physically impenetrable encryption at the connectivity level, providing lasting protection for mission-critical communications.

Reda Nidhakou, Acting CEO of VentureOne, said: "VentureOne is dedicated to scaling game-changing technologies, and QuantumConnect is a prime example. Given e&’s leadership in the region, they are the ideal partner for us – we look forward to working with them to make QuantumConnect an industry standard.”

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, SMB Sales & Marketing, e& UAE, said: “As technological innovation accelerates, the resilience of our networks has become the foundation on which trust is built in digital domains. Our partnership with TII and VentureOne to enhance connectivity security reflects a shared commitment to address global and regional challenges in secure communications with future-proof solutions.

QuantumConnect marks a paradigm shift in the UAE’s secure communications infrastructure and cyber innovation efforts, integrating quantum-backed encryption directly into the core of network connectivity. With this breakthrough solution, we will empower businesses and industries in the UAE to operate with complete confidence, safeguarding their mission-critical data against current and future threats as they navigate a complex digital landscape, and putting the UAE at the forefront of employing quantum technologies to protect its digital infrastructure.”