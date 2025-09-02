Fujairah to host 4th Al Bader Festival on September 11, featuring extensive international participation

FUJAIRAH, 2nd September, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the fourth edition of the Al Bader Festival will take place from September 11 to 25, 2025, at the Fujairah Creative Cultural Centre.

This year's Al Bader Festival will feature extensive participation from both Arab and international artists and a diverse range of events and activities that combine Islamic culture, art, and creativity.

The 2025 edition of the festival will celebrate the launch of 15 publications from the inaugural Al Bader Grant. The 15 books are divided into three main categories. The first category features five books that present the noble biography of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in a contemporary style, making the Seerah more accessible to today's readers.

The second one consists of five poetry collections praising the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and highlighting his noble character and virtues. Lastly, the third category features five books aimed at children and young readers, presenting the Seerah in a simplified and inspiring manner. All publications will be available for purchase at the Al Bader store throughout the festival.

The festival will include various activities such as storytelling sessions for children and youth, Poetry reading session that celebrates the beauty of prophetic praise, and a panel discussion featuring researchers and creatives. Additionally, the event will showcase spiritual musical performances (Inshad) by a selection of renowned Arab artists and musical ensembles, with a special performance by Lotfi Bouchnak, an artist from Tunisia.

Dr. Hamad Abdulrahman Al Buqaishi, Secretary General of the Al Bader Initiative, said: “The festival’s opening ceremony will feature a unique artistic and theatrical operetta performed by school students from Fujairah. Furthermore, there will be a series of art workshops led by prominent Arab and international artists, specialising in Islamic arts, providing an educational and creative experience for visitors and participants.”

The festival will feature the winning entries from the third edition of the Al Bader Award in local and international categories. It will also include the Al Burda Exhibition organised by the Ministry of Culture and the Radiance of Maqamat exhibition, which celebrates the art of miniatures and its Arabic roots through the works of Arab artist Yahya Al Wasiti. These exhibitions highlight the richness of Islamic artistic heritage.

The Al Bader Festival, as in previous years, is dedicated to integrating arts, educational activities, and religious values by showcasing artistic and narrative works inspired by the noble biography of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The festival will also feature specialists who will conduct various workshops and provide interactive platforms for audience engagement. The aim is to promote religious and cultural values through diverse forms of Islamic art and literature, instill these values in future generations, and highlight their impact on individuals and society.