Dubai strengthens online food delivery sector with new industry working group, guidelines

DUBAI, 2nd September, 2025 (WAM) – The Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has launched a dedicated working group bringing together public and private sector stakeholders for the city’s online food delivery sector. As part of its efforts to support the sector, DCCPFT has complemented the formation of the working group by issuing new guidelines, developed in consultation with the industry, which aim to maintain the sector’s competitiveness and high business standards, and attract further investment into the market.

The guidelines, circulated to owners and operators across the industry, outline recommended best practices covering key areas, including platform terms of engagement with food establishments, data access, and transparency. The framework, based on extensive feedback from delivery operators, food establishments, and other stakeholders, is designed to encourage open competition and support sector growth.

While focused on operators, the guidelines aim to benefit the wider food delivery ecosystem, reflecting DCCPFT’s mandate and Dubai’s ongoing commitment to supporting a fair and competitive digital economy under the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

Ahmad Ali Moosa, Director of Fair Trade & Business Protection at Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection & Fair Trade, said:

“The online food delivery sector has witnessed robust growth in recent years, and we recognise the vital role the delivery platforms play in contributing to the overall growth and innovation of Dubai’s food and hospitality sector. Dubai prides itself on its public and private sector partnerships, and we have formed this working group and developed these guidelines hand-in-hand with the industry to encourage sustainable growth and further elevate business standards, while promoting collaboration, transparency and fair competition for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

According to research by Statista, revenues in the online food delivery market in the UAE are projected to exceed AED5 billion in 2025, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 3% over the coming years set to take this figure to close to AED6 billion by 2030. The wider accommodation and food services sector accounted for 3.4% of Dubai’s GDP in 2024, underscoring its role as a key driver of economic growth.

Building on the introduction of the guidelines and the collaborative approach behind their development, DCCPFT will continue to work closely with stakeholders from across the public and private sectors to assess industry feedback and make recommendations on future measures to support continued sector growth and fair competition.

