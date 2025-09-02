Abdullah bin Salem receives Secretary-General of ETCC

SHARJAH,2nd September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), received Ghannam Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC), on Tuesday, at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office.

H.H. praised the efforts of the ETCC and the Nafis programme in supporting the employment, training, and qualification of Emirati talent, with the aim of increasing the number of citizens working in the private sector. He commended the initiatives, projects, and special programmes that develop skills and contribute to enhancing Emirati presence in the private sector.

H.H. viewed a presentation outlining the objectives of the Nafis programme, which seeks to attract and retain 170,000 citizens in the private sector. He was briefed on key statistics and achievements of the programme over the past four years, including growth in the number of Emiratis employed in the private sector, the number of beneficiaries of Nafis, and the increase in private sector establishments.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah was updated on national private sector employment figures since the beginning of the current year, including the number of job seekers and beneficiaries this year. He also reviewed financial support programmes, training and qualification schemes, enablers, specialised initiatives under the programme, and awareness campaigns.

H.H. learned about the Council’s efforts and initiatives in Sharjah, reviewing an analysis of private sector employment data across the Emirate, broken down by age groups, economic sectors, and educational levels. He was also briefed on the number of job seekers registered on the Nafis platform, along with the variety of programmes available, such as the Healthcare Cadres Programme, the Talent Programme, and the Career Counselling Programme.

