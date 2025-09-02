Irthi marks 10 years with ADIHEX debut, new collection

SHARJAH, 2nd September, 2025 (WAM) – Marking its 10th anniversary since its founding, the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council is presenting a curated experience that celebrates a decade of empowering artisans and reimagining traditional Emirati crafts through a contemporary lens, during its inaugural participation in the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) until September 7.

As part of its participation, the Irthi pavilion launched an exclusive collection created in collaboration with internationally renowned Lebanese designer Nada Debs, that captures a creative fusion between authentic Emirati craftsmanship and modern design. Inspired by the traditional craft of Talli, the pieces incorporate its distinctive lines and patterns in refined geometric forms on contemporary wooden surfaces.

The new collection forms part of the Craft Exchange Programme, a cross-cultural initiative that brings together Lebanese and Emirati creative traditions in the development of collaborative designs. Proceeds from the collection will directly support artisan development programmes in the UAE and Lebanon, reinforcing the sustainability of traditional crafts while expanding their economic potential across both communities.

Furthermore, the pavilion showcases a range of handcrafted products by its artisans, highlighting ten years of programmes that prove Emirati crafts can innovate and evolve while remaining true to their cultural identity.

Commenting on the participation, Reem BinKaram, Director General of Irthi, said: “Our inaugural participation in ADIHEX reflects the vision of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of Irthi, who believes in the enduring value of Emirati crafts as a link between heritage and modern day. The traditions of hunting and equestrianism, deeply rooted in Emirati identity, offer a meaningful source of inspiration for artisans to create contemporary works that honour and reinterpret this cultural legacy.”

She added: “Over the past decade, Irthi has established itself as a platform for nurturing talent, safeguarding traditional knowledge, and expanding the economic prospects of artisans through strategic collaborations. Our presence at this exhibition reflects that ongoing commitment, highlighting work that is both culturally authentic and economically viable. We will spare no effort to ensure heritage continues to play an active role in shaping a sustainable future for the craft sector.”

At its pavilion, Irthi is also offering workshops inspired by the Talli and Safeefa crafts, providing visitors with a hands-on experience of traditional Emirati weaving techniques. It also showcases collections that extend the Council’s vision of presenting Emirati crafts with a contemporary perspective, along with a selection of items such as notebooks and camel-shaped keychains.

