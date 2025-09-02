Over 24,000 horses, 4,513 owners, 1,429 jockeys registered with Emirates Racing Authority

ABU DHABI,2nd September, 2025 (WAM) – The Emirates Racing Authority (ERA) announced record-breaking results on the developmental journey of horse racing in the country from its inception in 1992 up to 2025. During these years, the number of registered horses increased to 24,179, with 4,513 owners and 1,429 jockeys.

At the first launch in 1992, registrations included 224 horses, 96 owners, and 16 jockeys. By 2002, the numbers had jumped to 5,827 horses, 893 owners, and 350 jockeys.

In 2012, the figures grew further to 13,869 horses, 2,470 owners, and 729 jockeys. The 2022 season recorded the participation of 20,204 horses, 4,077 owners, and 1,269 jockeys, leading up to the record milestone achieved in 2025.

Additionally, in the 2024–2025 racing season, a total of 5,836 horses, 108 jockeys, 511 owners, and 175 trainers were registered. These figures highlight the prestigious standing of horse racing in the UAE, supported by world-class infrastructure, outstanding organisation by the ERA, and its commitment to global best practices.

