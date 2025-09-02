RTA conducts 4,322 field inspections targeting household gas distribution operations

DUBAI, 2nd September, 2025 (WAM) – As part of its commitment to upholding the highest standards of public safety and ensuring the professional regulation of commercial transport activities, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) conducted 4,322 field inspections targeting household gas distribution operations.

These efforts resulted in the issuance of 1,098 violations through joint inspection campaigns organised by the Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products Trading, which includes 15 relevant entities across the Emirate. The violations were recorded throughout 2023 - 2024 and the first half of 2025.

Saeed Al Ramsi, Director of Licensing Activities Monitoring at RTA’s Licensing Agency, stated: “Household gas distribution is a critical activity with direct implications on the environment, public health, and safety. It requires strict oversight to ensure full compliance with licensing requirements and identify counterfeit or untraceable gas cylinders, thereby avoiding serious potential risks.”

“These campaigns are part of RTA’s efforts to realise its strategic objectives of enhancing public safety, advancing environmental sustainability, and boosting operational efficiency across the transport sector, ultimately supporting the goal of a safe and happy urban environment for all residents,” said Al Ramsi.

He added: “The campaigns covered multiple locations across the Emirate. Among the most serious violations recorded were the possession of counterfeit or unverified gas cylinders, and the unauthorised practice of transport and rental activities without the necessary permits. Approximately 170 non-compliant vehicles were impounded over the course of these operations.”

Al Ramsi urged all establishments involved in household gas distribution to fully adhere to the applicable laws and regulations and to ensure the use of only licensed vehicles for such activities. He affirmed that RTA would continue to conduct rigorous inspection campaigns and would take decisive legal action against violators to safeguard the safety of Dubai’s residents and uphold the quality of services provided to the public.