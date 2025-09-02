Analysts from 15 leading international financial institutions reiterate 'BUY' or 'ACCUMULATE' recommendations on ADNOC Gas stock

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2025 (WAM) – JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are just some illustrious Wall Street names who make up fifteen out of seventeen covering brokers, who now provide a buy rating for ADNOC Gas.

Analysts from 15 leading regional and international financial institutions have reiterated “BUY” or “ACCUMULATE” recommendations on ADNOC Gas, underscoring the company’s robust fundamentals, disciplined capital deployment, and long-term growth visibility. The consensus reflects growing investor confidence in ADNOC Gas’ ability to deliver sustainable value through its diversified portfolio, strong balance sheet, and progressive dividend policy.

The latest wave of analyst updates follows ADNOC Gas’ Q2 2025 earnings beat, which saw record net income of $1.385 billion, up 16% year-on-year, and EBITDA of $2.256 billion, up 8% YoY, demonstrating resilience in a lower price environment. JP Morgan welcomed the 2Q25 beating estimates and increased their net income estimates by 10% and 4% for 2025 and 2026 respectively.

JP Morgan, with a target price of AED 4.33, highlighted ADNOC Gas’ resilience in the GCC energy space and its ability to fund growth and dividends even under lower oil price scenarios. Goldman Sachs recommend a Buy as its “a play on the energy theme in UAE offering an attractive combination of growth and yield.” They highlighted the results as proof of resilience in the business model in a low oil price environment and added that the updated guidance should reduce concerns around margin impact in the low oil price environment.

Similarly, Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded its estimates for EPS 8% for FY2025 and 2% for the outer years based on the stronger than expected Domestic Gas business.

Despite market volatility and conservative 2025 guidance—driven by planned shutdowns and elevated capex—analysts remain bullish. The average 12-month target price has risen to AED 3.98, implying a 19% upside from current levels, with 88% of analysts maintaining a “BUY” stance.

Peter Van Driel, Chief Financial Officer of ADNOC Gas, commented: “The continued support from analysts is a strong endorsement of our strategy and execution. We are focused on delivering disciplined growth, maintaining financial flexibility, and creating long-term value for our shareholders. Our diversified product mix, strong domestic base, and $20 billion growth capex pipeline position us well for the future.”

As ADNOC Gas continues to expand its footprint across LNG, LPG, and domestic gas, analysts could be expected to announce further upgrades to estimates as new projects come online, and the company unlocks additional value from its integrated gas platform.

