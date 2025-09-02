Fifth TRENDS Annual Conference on Sustainable Water Security gets underway in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI,2nd September, 2025 (WAM) – TRENDS Research & Advisory inaugurated its fifth Annual Conference on Sustainable Water Security in Abu Dhabi today under the theme Sustainable Water Security: Shaping a Water-Secure Future Through Innovation and Knowledge.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Advisor at the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Wajib Volunteer Association, accompanied by ministers, senior officials, and distinguished guests, inaugurated the accompanying exhibition, which bridges knowledge and practical expertise. The exhibition features the participation of nine government and private entities, serving as an interactive platform that combines academic insight with hands-on experience and highlights national and institutional efforts in managing and sustaining water resources.

The exhibition provides visitors and participants with the opportunity to explore the latest solutions and innovative ideas, while also learning from pioneering models and experiences in water management and the protection of natural resources, thereby strengthening the connection between academic dialogue and practical applications.

In his welcoming remarks, Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, underscored the importance of addressing water security as one of the most pressing challenges facing humanity in the 21st Century.

He explained that a joint report by the World Health Organisation and UNICEF, issued in August 2025, revealed that around 2.1 billion people worldwide still lack access to safely managed drinking water, while nearly 4 billion people — two-thirds of the global population — experience severe water scarcity for at least one month each year.

Dr. Al-Ali stressed that water security is closely linked to several critical global issues, including climate change adaptation, food systems, economic and political stability, and sustainable development. He pointed out that SDG 6 calls for ensuring access to water and sanitation for all and managing them sustainably, while water security also intersects with other SDGs such as poverty eradication, food security, good health, climate action, and ecosystem protection.

Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainable Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that TRENDS Research & Advisory has become a global intellectual hub, combining rigorous academic research, deep strategic analysis, and scientific diplomacy, thereby contributing to informed decision-making at both regional and international levels.

He pointed out that the world is at a critical juncture, with hundreds of millions of people facing water shortages for at least one month each year. Studies also predict that global water demand will rise to unprecedented levels in the coming decades, potentially intensifying crises related to food, health, and economic security.

Highlighting the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative 2024, Balalaa said it aims to address the water crisis through innovation and the development of sustainable technologies. He also noted that the United Nations Water Conference 2026, which the UAE will co-host with Senegal, represents a historic opportunity to accelerate progress toward SDG 6. He emphasized that SDG 6 “is not only a priority in itself but also a catalyst and enabler for all other global development, environmental, and economic goals.”

Balalaa stressed that these challenges make the use of innovation and knowledge an absolute necessity, not a choice. He called for stronger international cooperation to design effective strategies for water resource management and sustainability. Building a water-secure future, he said, requires investment in modern technologies, the development of infrastructure, the promotion of a culture of conservation, and enhanced cross-border cooperation in managing shared resources.

Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al-Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, affirmed that water security is a central priority in the UAE’s national agenda, linking this commitment to the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, which reflects the leadership’s vision in addressing one of the most pressing challenges of the future.

He explained that the UAE, particularly Abu Dhabi, has established itself as a global leader in deploying advanced technologies to address water scarcity efficiently and on a large scale. He noted that the country’s significant investments in desalination projects have not only increased water availability but also made production processes more efficient and cost-effective.

He emphasised that achieving water security requires more than short-term fixes, calling for systematic management, scalable projects, and long-term commitment. He noted that continued investment in technology and the promotion of an innovation culture are the foundations for safeguarding water resources and setting new global benchmarks in resilience and sustainability.

At the conference’s opening, two major initiatives were announced to advance scientific research and empower young people in the field of water security. TRENDS Research & Advisory launched the TRENDS Water Security Research Competition, an initiative designed to encourage research and innovation on water and sustainability issues, while providing a platform for researchers and academics to showcase their innovative ideas and projects.

The competition targets students, researchers, and experts in the fields of environment, energy, water, and public policy. It encourages participants to submit studies and research papers that propose innovative solutions to the challenges of sustainable water security, contributing to the development of national and regional policies in this vital sector.

At the start of the first day’s sessions of its 5th Annual Conference on Sustainable Water Security, TRENDS Research & Advisory launched the TRENDS Water Security Youth Council, an initiative designed to empower young people and encourage their active participation in research, development, and solving challenges related to sustainable water resource management.

The conference moved into its first day of interactive dialogue sessions, which featured three main panel discussions, each focusing on a specific aspect of water security.

The conference continues tomorrow (Wednesday) with a rich programme that combines scientific discussions with practical showcases in the accompanying exhibition, underscoring TRENDS’ role as a global think tank committed to fostering knowledge-based dialogue, presenting innovative practical solutions, and contributing to building a more secure and sustainable future for generations to come.