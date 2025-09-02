Expo Osaka 2025: UAE Cybersecurity Council participates in Multilateral Finance Forum

OSAKA, Japan,2nd September, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Cybersecurity Council continues its active participation in Expo Osaka 2025, engaging in a series of dialogue sessions and specialized forums alongside international delegations and a distinguished group of cybersecurity experts and specialists.

On the second day of its involvement, the Council took part in the Multilateral Finance Forum, which brought together key figures from Japan, the United States, and the Middle East. The forum focused on exploring investment opportunities and building new bridges of collaboration among various stakeholders, with notable cybersecurity leaders participating in the discussion sessions.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, affirmed that the Council’s active participation in Expo Osaka 2025 reflects its ongoing commitment to engaging with international partners in the cyber and digital domains, exchanging expertise and insights in the field of cybersecurity. He noted that the expo serves as a global platform to highlight the UAE’s ongoing efforts to safeguard its digital space and reinforce its position as a leading international hub for cybersecurity.

The forum on multilateral financing, attended by a select group of experts who exchanged perspectives on enhancing cross-border partnerships and promoting secure investments in the fields of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. In parallel, the Cybersecurity Council also took part in the Multilateral Cyber Finance Forum, aimed at strengthening international cooperation in addressing the growing cyber threats facing the financial sector and digital environments.

The forum featured two main tracks: the Cyber Finance Forum and the Cyber Port Forum, where senior policymakers and cybersecurity experts convened to discuss current challenges, share lessons learned, and explore joint strategies to enhance global cyber resilience. The event emphasized the development of cross-border coordination frameworks and the ability to manage complex and evolving threat scenarios. First launched during Expo Dubai, the forum has since evolved into a trusted platform for multilateral collaboration amid rising systemic non-financial risks.

The sessions focused on the escalating threats facing critical sectors such as energy, transportation, and financial services. Discussions highlighted the need to develop agile regulatory frameworks and to strengthen collaboration between public and private sectors to ensure comprehensive protection of national critical infrastructure—especially in light of increasing targeted cyber threats against sensitive systems. International experts from Asia and Europe participated in these sessions, sharing best practices and insights into cybersecurity for smart energy systems and connected cities.

Additionally, participants explored mechanisms for developing early warning systems based on artificial intelligence and big data analytics, as well as ways to improve real-time coordination among nations and regional and international institutions when cyber breaches or coordinated attacks are detected. Emphasis was placed on the need to establish a shared digital security architecture built on transparency and information sharing, contributing to a global early warning ecosystem that enhances the security of the digital space and supports prevention and rapid response efforts.

