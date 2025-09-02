Shurooq unveils Kalba Rock Art Centre, announces completion timelines for 'Nomad' in 2025, 'Kalba Beach' in 2026

SHARJAH, 2nd September, 2025 (WAM) – Under the directives and guidance of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and with the patronage and oversight of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Shurooq announced a new flagship addition to its arts and culture portfolio in Kalba: the Kalba Rock Art Centre.

The site is among the largest and richest rock-art locations in the United Arab Emirates, offering a window onto the region’s history through engravings and artefacts dating to the Neolithic period or earlier.

The announcement formed part of Shurooq’s broader update on its development and tourism projects in Kalba—including Nomad and Kalba Beach—aimed at consolidating the city’s position as an integrated destination for eco- and cultural tourism and a promising hub for high-quality investment.

Shurooq revealed that construction works for the Kalba Rock Art Centre are currently being carried out by the Sharjah Directorate of Public Works on a total area of approximately 3,574 sqm, in a unique location on a rocky hill directly overlooking the coast near Al Hefaiyah Park and Kalba Waterfront. Construction is scheduled for completion in Q3 2026.

Shurooq is working with the Sharjah Archaeology Authority, together with numerous scientific institutions, academic bodies and international experts alongside local efforts, to document the site’s rock art. Notably, the Global Digital Heritage initiative, specialised in digital documentation, is modelling and recording the engravings and making them available to researchers and enthusiasts via digital platforms.

The centre will encompass more than 400 engravings across 150 rock outcrops, including animal depictions from the Neolithic, Bronze and Iron Ages; stone houses, graves and shell mounds from periods extending up to the 19th century; as well as later symbols depicting scenes such as horseback riding and copper smelting.

Upon completion, the centre will feature interactive educational exhibits and visitor amenities such as a café and gift shop. Shurooq—together with the Sharjah Archaeology Authority—will manage and operate the destination after opening to safeguard its heritage value and deliver a comprehensive cultural experience for visitors.

Regarding the latest progress on Kalba Beach, one of Shurooq’s key tourism infrastructure projects, the authority explained that the 700-metre beachfront is scheduled for completion in Q4 2026. The beach will include 11 retail units—restaurants, cafés and kiosks—along with a prayer room and an indoor play area, with facilities fully accessible for people of determination. The project adopts Blue Flag standards to ensure a clean and safe marine environment and utilises eco-friendly construction materials to protect natural ecosystems.

Kalba Beach is conceived as an economic and social platform that enhances quality of life, creates a new investment environment supporting SMEs, and encourages local entrepreneurs to enter the hospitality and marine-services sectors. The project also introduces a collaboration with correctional and penal institutions to manufacture the wooden shade structures featured on the beach.

As for the highly anticipated Nomad, developed by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and managed by the authority’s flagship hospitality brand – Sharjah Collection, Shurooq confirmed the project is scheduled for completion in Q4 of this year. Shurooq noted the addition of 7.44 km of hiking trails—a 5 km moderate route suitable for beginners and seasoned hikers, and a steeper 2.44 km route reaching one of Kalba’s peaks for adventure enthusiasts—alongside 4.39 km of mountain-biking trails designed to global sustainability and safety standards, with careful consideration for local habitats.

Set on mountainous terrain, Nomad comprises 20 luxury trailers powered by a hybrid energy system that includes solar panels and high-quality natural materials. Each trailer features a private BBQ area, and a main trailer the project’s entrance will provide a restaurant and guest services.

The destination will offer environmental and cultural activities that reflect Kalba’s natural and cultural identity, such as rare birdwatching, outdoor yoga, and stargazing, in addition to a community space that provides visitors with a fully rounded experience of the area.

These projects form part of Shurooq’s comprehensive strategic plan to diversify the local economy, create new job opportunities, and stimulate entrepreneurship. Shurooq’s projects in Kalba embody the emirate’s commitment to a development vision that balances environmental protection with economic growth, cementing Sharjah’s position as a leading tourism and investment destination.

