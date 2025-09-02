UAE President receives Khalifa University delegation

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a delegation from Khalifa University of Science and Technology.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness congratulated the academic and administrative staff on the university’s significant progress in the 2026 QS World University Rankings, which saw Khalifa University advance 25 places to reach 177th globally and rank among the top 200 universities worldwide.

His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to building an integrated academic and knowledge-based ecosystem that keeps pace with the world’s rapidly evolving landscape, and empowers future generations with the tools of knowledge and innovation. He noted that this effort is key to enabling young people to help shape the future and realise the UAE’s vision of a diversified, knowledge-driven economy built on investment in science and advanced technology.

His Highness was also briefed on the key indicators in which the university achieved notable results in the 2026 QS rankings.

The delegation presented an overview of one of the university’s innovative research projects, the ‘Heterogeneous Swarm of Underwater Robotic Fish’, which exemplifies Khalifa University’s commitment to marine research and scientific excellence.

The delegation expressed its deep appreciation for His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s steadfast support and continued commitment to strengthening the stature and global competitiveness of higher education in the UAE. They also commended his leadership in championing scientific research and mobilising resources to drive the nation’s progress in science and technology.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior;

H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and several Sheikhs, senior officials, citizens and guests.

