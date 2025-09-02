Tenth Fujairah International Mining Conference to discuss innovation, digital transformation in mining through AI, data, automation

FUJAIRAH, 2nd September, 2025 (WAM) – Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation (FNRC) has confirmed the completion of all preparations for the launch of the most prominent event on its economic and scientific agenda, the 10th Fujairah International Mining Conference, held under the theme “Mineral Resources for a Sustainable Community.”

The conference, scheduled to take place from October 28–30, 2025, will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Arab Organisation for Industrial Development, Standardisation, and Mining.

The announcement came during a press conference held today at FNRC headquarters, highlighting the exceptional details of this year’s edition, which will bring together leading experts, specialists, investors, officials, and stakeholders from across the globe.

Following a series of remarkable achievements in previous editions—where the Forum recorded record numbers of participants, speakers, and international companies—the event has now been elevated from a “Forum” to a “Conference.” This transformation reflects the substantial growth, scale, and momentum the event has gained over the years, positioning it as a premier platform for the mining sector regionally and globally.

The conference will focus on showcasing the economic and developmental opportunities of the mining sector and its vital role in supporting sustainability strategies, while enhancing Fujairah and the UAE’s position as a regional and global hub. It will also serve as a platform to foster investment opportunities and attract leading global companies, thereby strengthening national competitiveness and aligning with sustainable growth requirements.

Key themes include:

- Innovation and digital transformation in mining through AI, data, and automation.

- Corporate social responsibility in mining.

- Geological tourism development.

- Preservation of geological heritage.

During the event, FNRC will announce the winners of the Fujairah International Award for Best Sustainable Mining Practices, now in its second edition after its highly successful debut. This year’s award introduces new categories to broaden participation and foster greater competition, encouraging the adoption of best practices aligned with sustainable development goals.

Conference partners will also be honored as true partners of success, recognized for their role in advancing global mining practices and contributing to the event’s achievements to date.

Eng. Mohammed Saif Al Afkham – Chairman of FNRC, said:“Over the past decade, the Fujairah Mining Forum has been a vital platform for dialogue and collaboration among global mining leaders and experts. Today, we celebrate its transformation into an international conference, reflecting the world’s trust in Fujairah and reaffirming its ambitious vision to become a global hub for sustainable mining. This success is the result of the guidance and unwavering support of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, whose strategic vision has elevated the conference to its esteemed global standing.”

Eng. Ali Qasim, Director General of FNRC, commented:“What FNRC has achieved in cooperation with its partners over the past years deserves to be crowned with this international momentum, evolving from a successful forum into a global conference. The 10th edition reflects our commitment to cementing Fujairah’s role as a leader in mining and sustainability.

The event will provide a platform for dialogue and exchange among global companies, investors and decision-makers, opening doors for new partnerships and investment opportunities that support the UAE’s economic vision and future aspirations. With every edition, we strive to elevate the conference to higher levels of achievement and impact, setting a benchmark in organization and results.”

The 10th Fujairah International Mining Conference marks a significant milestone on the global conference map, bringing together decision-makers, experts, and specialists to reinforce Fujairah’s position as a global destination for shaping the future of mining and building a sustainable community.