Abu Dhabi hosts 7th edition of AJP Tour Asia Continental

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2025 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro (AJP), on Tuesday, announced the organisation of the 7th edition of the AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which will be held from September 5 to 7 at Mubadala Arena – Abu Dhabi. The championship reaffirms its position as one of the most important continental tournaments on the global jiu-jitsu calendar and as a preferred destination for top athletes from around the world.

The championship embodies the AJP’s commitment to consolidating Abu Dhabi’s position as the world capital of jiu-jitsu, through an exceptional event with high professional standards. It grants participants 1,400 exclusive ranking points within the approved system and attracts elite athletes from the masters and professional divisions, alongside youth and juniors, with participation expected to exceed 2,000 athletes from various nationalities.

Zayd Eagleton, Operations Manager at International Vision Sports Management, said: “AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship reflects Abu Dhabi’s pioneering role in developing this sport and enhancing its presence on the global stage. It represents a key milestone in athletes’ careers by providing unique opportunities to gain experience and improve rankings, contributing to the preparation of champions capable of competing in the world’s biggest tournaments.

“Abu Dhabi has become the focus of attention for the international jiu-jitsu community thanks to its comprehensive competitive environment, exceptional sports infrastructure, and organisational system that meets the highest global standards. The 7th edition of the championship continues the legacy of successes that have cemented the capital’s reputation in hosting and organising major sporting events.”

The championship will feature exciting matches bringing together top belt holders and emerging talents, making it an ideal platform to discover new champions, refine athletes’ skills, and deliver a distinguished fan experience that reflects the event’s global character and drives athletes toward higher levels of competitiveness and professionalism.

AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship continues its mission as one of the most prominent tournaments on the international sports scene, embodying the UAE’s ambitious vision to invest in sports, empower future generations, and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for hosting major sporting events.

