Aldar launches Al Deem Townhomes on Yas Island

ABU DHABI,2nd September, 2025 (WAM) – Aldar announced today the launch of 450 townhomes exclusively for UAE nationals at the family-oriented Al Deem community, located northeast of Yas Island. Set to launch for sale on 12 September, the townhomes are thoughtfully designed to integrate contemporary living with traditional Emirati values.

Comprising three- and four-bedroom townhomes, prioritising space and comfort, each unit features a majlis and multiple entrances to optimise privacy and convenience. The community features 26 three-bedroom live-work homes that are first of their kind in the UAE with commercial space located on the ground floor and private living quarters on the first floor.

Situated within the wider Al Deem community – formerly known as Balghaiylam - the homes represent the seventh cluster in the masterplan. With more than 1,700 homes being developed across the first six clusters, under Abu Dhabi’s national housing programme in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, this launch provides a unique opportunity for Emirati buyers to own a home close to loved ones who purchased in the earlier phases.

Additionally, two new bridges will connect the community to Yas Island, ensuring direct access to its world-class entertainment, dining, and leisure activities, including Yas Mall, Yas Marina, Ferrari World, and Yas Waterworld, as well as a quick commute to Zayed International Airport and the rest of Abu Dhabi.