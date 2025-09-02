Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed His Excellency Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, the two leaders explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and Guinea-Bissau across various fields, particularly in the economic, trade, and development sectors, in a manner that supports the priorities and aspirations of both countries towards further progress and prosperity.

The two sides affirmed their shared commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation to benefit the peoples of both nations.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

