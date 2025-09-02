Sharjah Press Club to explore AI, future of journalism at IGCF 2025

SHARJAH, 2nd September, 2025 (WAM) – As part of its participation in the 14th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2025), Sharjah Press Club, an affiliate of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, will present a series of interactive sessions and debates that tackle contemporary media challenges and examine how digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are reshaping the future of journalism.

During the forum, taking place on September 10 and 11 at Expo Centre Sharjah, the club will host an interactive space that allows visitors to experience media presentations firsthand through professional news bulletin simulations. This initiative offers the public a unique opportunity to gain deeper insights into the media work environment.

The club’s sessions at IGCF align with its commitment to providing timely and relevant knowledge that responds to rapid technological and professional changes in the media industry. This participation also reinforces its broader vision of empowering media professionals and supporting their growth in an evolving media landscape.

The club will host a thought-provoking debate titled "Journalism and AI: Humans or Machines?" designed to spark dialogue around the growing and often contentious reliance on artificial intelligence in content creation. The session will delve into the opportunities AI presents for enhancing and accelerating journalistic workflows, while also addressing the ethical and professional dilemmas it introduces.

It will explore strategies for safeguarding core journalistic values amid the rise of advanced technological tools. Speakers include Dr. Hossam Al-Najjar, an advisor in artificial intelligence, education and innovation, and Simon Thithy, a media and technology consultant.

The club will also present an interactive session titled "For Smarter Journalism: 30 Apps Every Journalist Needs", led by Mobile Journalism Expert Nick Garnett. The session will showcase a selection of innovative applications designed to enhance journalistic productivity, refine techniques for collecting and analysing information, and support the creation of compelling visual and interactive content that resonates with audiences. It will highlight how such technologies can empower journalists to tell stories in more creative, engaging and impactful ways.

In a session titled "Headlines: The Key to News Highlights", Maged Monir, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Ahram newspaper, will explore the critical role of headlines as both the entry point to media content and a cornerstone of effective journalism. The session will focus on the art of crafting headlines that balance accuracy, professionalism and audience appeal, particularly in today’s fast-moving and highly competitive digital news landscape.

Graduates of the “Ithmar” media training programme, organised by the Sharjah Press Club for young people aged 10 to 17, will participate in the forum through practical, hands-on experience. As part of their participation, the students will conduct interviews with attendees, demonstrating the practical skills they have developed during the programme. The initiative is designed to immerse them in a professional media environment, expanding their understanding of the industry and strengthening their communication and reporting abilities.