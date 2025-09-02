UAE, UNESCO, EU partner to reconstruct Mosul's cultural heritage sites

MOSUL, 2nd September, 2025 (WAM) – In the presence of Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, the UAE took part in the official opening ceremony for several cultural and heritage sites in Mosul, which were reconstructed with UAE funding in partnership with UNESCO and the European Union.

The UAE delegation was led by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, and included Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture. The ceremony was also attended by senior Iraqi officials, ministers, and representatives of UNESCO. The opening represented a milestone in restoring the city’s most prominent historic landmarks as part of the ‘Revive the Spirit of Mosul’ initiative.

In her remarks at the ceremony, Al Kaabi expressed her gratitude to the Iraqi government and UNESCO for their productive cooperation, which made possible the successful reconstruction of Mosul’s historical and cultural sites.

Al Kaabi said: “Since signing the agreement with Iraq and UNESCO to take part in the ‘Revive the Spirit of Mosul’ initiative, the UAE has remained committed to restoring the Great Mosque of Al-Nuri, its Al-Hadba Minaret, and the Al-Tahera and Al-Sa’aa churches. Our vision has been to safeguard Mosul’s memory and identity. Our message was clear: the UAE stands with the people of Iraq to preserve, protect, and restore their human history. Protecting heritage is a moral and humanitarian responsibility toward future generations.”

Al Kaabi emphasised that, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, the UAE has regarded the reconstruction of Mosul as a shared international responsibility. She highlighted that the UAE worked with partners in Iraq and UNESCO to make this project a model of international cooperation in safeguarding human heritage.

Al Kaabi added: “Mosul is both a memory and a mirror of the lives and identity of its people. The revival of its cultural sites means the city itself has come alive again, and its people have regained confidence in their future. When the minaret rose again, it was not merely an architectural achievement, but a declaration that Mosul’s voice is stronger than all those who sought to silence it. It is a symbol of the will to live and a message of hope to its people and to the entire world that Mosul will remain a city of civilization and coexistence.”

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage in conflict-affected areas and highlighted its conviction in the role of culture in fostering coexistence and supporting community recovery. His Excellency noted that the UAE’s strategic partnership with UNESCO reflects its vision of supporting international efforts aimed at safeguarding human heritage and strengthening cultural dialogue among nations.

Sheikh Salem said: “The ‘Revive the Spirit of Mosul’ project is a leading model of international cooperation. It not only involved the reconstruction of historic landmarks but also included training and educational programs that helped build and empower the local community.”

He noted that the UAE allocated $50.4 million for the reconstruction of Mosul and the restoration of its heritage landmarks and historic urban fabric, with $48.2 million contributed by the European Union, in addition to support from the international community. These efforts reflect a shared commitment by the international community to safeguard heritage and strengthen cultural ties.

The ceremony was attended by Abdulla Matar Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Iraq; Ali Al Haj, UAE Permanent Delegate to UNESCO; Khaled Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority; and several senior officials.