'Towards the Summits' raises UAE flag on Mount Elbrus

MOSCOW, 2nd September, 2025 (WAM) – A group of fifteen individuals, including Emirati women, from the 'Towards the Summits' program, successfully summited Mount Elbrus, Europe's highest peak at 5,642 meters. At the summit, they raised the UAE flag, a symbolic act that underscored their determination, unity, and national pride.

This impressive feat is a testament to the principles of teamwork, leadership, and resilience championed by the Sharjah Capability Development (Tatweer). The participants' remarkable endurance and cohesion were evident as they navigated the challenging conditions of extreme cold, snow, and high altitudes.

Climbing to 5,642 metres was not only a physical challenge but also a test of discipline, resilience, and teamwork. These kinds of trips shape not only mountain climbers but also leaders who can handle pressure, talk to others when things are tough, and find strength in challenges. The real peak is the skills that participants learn and keep for life, work, and leadership.

Khalid Ibrahim Al Nakhi, the Director of Sharjah Capability Development, said, "The Emiratis have done great things through the Towards the Summits programme. They have shown that the young people of UAE are strong-willed and able to lead and work together. Their success in getting to Mount Elbrus sends a clear message: investing in young people's potential is an investment in the future of the UAE.

This milestone marks the end of a journey that started with training in Kyrgyzstan, moved on to advanced programs in Ski Dubai, and ended with this wonderful challenge that showed how strong and flexible they are.

The programme highlights Sharjah's role as a leader in giving young people the tools they need to succeed and inspiring life experiences that help them deal with problems and make success stories that raise the UAE's profile around the world.