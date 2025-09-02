$450 million in Bahraini investments in Egypt in 2024

CAIRO, 2nd September, 2025 (WAM) –The Bahraini-Egyptian Business Forum, held in Cairo during the visit of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, revealed that non-oil trade between the two countries reached $460.5 million, with Bahraini investments in Egypt valued at roughly $450 million in 2024.

During the forum, Hassan Al Khatib, Egypt's Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, stated that Bahrain is a crucial investment partner.

Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, the Minister of Sustainable Development and Chief Executive of Bahrain Economic Development Board of the Kingdom of Bahrain., and Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Bahrain's Minister of Industry and Commerce, noted during the event the two countries' shared goal of a strategic partnership to open new horizons in the financial services, technology, and industrial sectors.

For his part, Sameer Abdulla Nass, Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlighted the Chamber's readiness to provide all facilities to enhance partnerships between the private sectors in both countries.