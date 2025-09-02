UN Women Liaison Office celebrates strategic partnership with UAE

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE has maintained a close relationship with UN Women since its establishment in 2010. The nation has contributed nearly $60 million to UN Women's core budget, underscoring its commitment to empowering the organisation to achieve its strategic goals of advancing gender equality and women's empowerment, both regionally and internationally.

Coinciding with the one-year anniversary of the UAE-UN Women Strategic Partnership Framework (2024-2027), the UN Women Liaison Office for the GCC region today marked the 15th anniversary of the organisation's founding.

This strategic partnership represents a significant milestone, reflecting the deep and steadfast commitment to advancing women's empowerment and promoting gender balance on a regional and global scale.

The partnership framework, launched with a $15 million contribution from the UAE, makes the country the largest donor to UN Women from the Arab States region. This framework is based on the UAE's national priorities and UN Women's strategic plan for 2022-2025.

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women's Union, said that this occasion underscores the deep commitment of the UAE leadership to supporting women at a national, regional, and international level. She commended the pioneering role of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, who has placed women's empowerment at the very heart of national efforts.

For her part, Dr. Mouza Al Shehhi, Director of the UN Women Liaison Office for the GCC, stated that the 15th anniversary of the organisation's establishment marks a key moment to assess its achievements. She praised the strategic partnership with the UAE, which, she said, has yielded tangible results that have contributed to transforming the lives of women and girls worldwide.