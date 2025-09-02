DP World’s global investment creates 5,000 new jobs across four continents this year

DUBAI, 2nd September, 2025 (WAM) – DP World’s $2.5bn investment in developing end-to-end logistics infrastructure around the globe in 2025 is creating thousands of new jobs in construction.

According to a company statement today, almost 5,000 new roles are being created to help deliver major transport projects in India, Britain, Ecuador, Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo, illustrating the scale of the economic transformation which accompanies DP World’s commitment to make trade flow. The international supply chain solutions business already employs more than 100,000 people directly.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, said: “We are delighted that our investment is providing jobs for almost 5,000 people this year alone to help deliver major upgrades to the transport infrastructure of five different countries.”

“Trade has the potential to transform people’s lives and these new jobs show one of the ways that works in practice. When the projects are complete, the construction workers will leave a legacy of word class logistics infrastructure which will benefit customers, communities and continents for the next 50 years.”

The key growth market of India will see 2,000 new construction jobs this year through the development of a new terminal at Tuna Tekra in the north-west. A further 500 new roles will be created from DP World’s delivery of rail and inland terminals across the sub-continent, a vital link in its end-to-end logistics network.

In Senegal, construction of a brand-new deep-sea port at Ndayane - which will support the country’s development for the rest of the century - is generating 600 jobs. Almost 3,000 miles along the west coast of Africa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, DP World’s Port of Banana is creating around 500 roles to build a first deep-sea port for the almost-landlocked nation.

DP World’s $1bn expansion of London Gateway - including two new berths and a second rail terminal - is creating 1,000 new jobs. The logistics hub on the doorstep of the capital is on course to become Britain’s largest port by the end of the decade.

On the other side of the Atlantic in Ecuador, the expansion of DP World Posorja is generating over 300 construction jobs through its contractor, in addition to more than 100 new direct operational roles.

When the projects are completed, the infrastructure at all five sites will support thousands more direct and indirect jobs as well as enhancing transport connectivity and economic growth in their regions. The company’s flagship Jebel Ali freezone in Dubai alone directly employs 160,000 people.

DP World is building a unique array of assets and suite of capabilities globally, helping its customers stay competitive in a fast changing and unpredictable trading environment.

