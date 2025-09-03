Sharjah Judicial Department joins Singapore Convention Week 2025

SHARJAH, 3rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of Sharjah’s integrated strategy to develop its judicial system in accordance with the highest international standards and practices, the Sharjah Judicial Department participated in Singapore Convention Week 2025.

The delegation was headed by Judge Dr. Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Head of the Department, and included Judge Dr. Omar Obaid Al Ghul, Head of the Courts of First Instance in Sharjah, and Judge Hossam Hassan Al Yamahi, Head of Court of First Instance at the Department.

This participation reflects the directives of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Judicial Council, regarding the importance of enhancing the Department’s presence in international judicial forums and events, and of gaining exposure to best practices in the judicial and legal fields regionally and globally.

The delegation began its visit with an extensive meeting with the Chief Justice of Singapore, attended by a number of Supreme Court judges as well as officials responsible for international cooperation and smart judicial applications. Discussions covered prospects for bilateral cooperation, exchanging expertise in supporting alternative means of dispute resolution, and the use of modern technologies and artificial intelligence in judicial work.

The two sides also explored ways to strengthen the judicial system in Sharjah, consolidate its international presence, and foster active participation in networks of international judicial cooperation. The delegation reviewed the practices of Singapore’s Supreme Court in promoting alternative dispute resolution through mediation and arbitration.

Dr. Al Kaabi expressed his appreciation to the Chief Justice of Singapore, stressing Sharjah’s commitment to developing its judicial system. At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to continue cooperation across various areas related to judicial work and judicial technologies.

The visit also included the presentation of a paper by Dr. Al Kaabi at the first-of-its-kind symposium held during Singapore Convention Week. The event was organised by the Singapore International Dispute Resolution Academy under the theme “Building Bridges in Alternative Dispute Resolution: The MENA Region Meets Singapore”.

Participants included members of the judiciary and legislature as well as institutions specialising in arbitration and mediation from Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Morocco.

The symposium featured three sessions. During the third session, titled “The judicial system and its role in promoting alternative dispute resolution in the Middle East, North Africa, and Singapore”, Dr. Al Kaabi outlined Sharjah’s efforts to strengthen civil and commercial alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, as well as restorative justice approaches.

He emphasised the importance of collective efforts from both government and private sector partners to achieve the desired legislative and societal goals. He also underlined the Department’s keenness to benefit from artificial intelligence technologies as part of its efforts to build an integrated dispute resolution system and enhance mediation and arbitration, thereby supporting multi-path justice in line with global practices and trends that redefine the functions and competences of judicial systems.

On the sidelines of the visit, the delegation met Professor Nadja Alexander, Director of the Singapore International Dispute Resolution Academy, to discuss opportunities for cooperation in training, development, and capacity building for members and staff of the judiciary in Sharjah.

The delegation also visited the Singapore Academy of Law, where they met with the Academy’s leadership, received a detailed briefing on its departments and training mechanisms, and explored avenues for joint cooperation in training mediators and settlement practitioners.

