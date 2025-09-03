Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition celebrates local, international cultures

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) is celebrating not only Emirati culture and heritage but also showcases international cultures and traditions. With participation from 68 countries, the event highlights its global appeal and offers a wide variety of activities for visitors to enjoy.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon Holding company, in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, ADIHEX 2025 showcases traditional Emirati practices such as falconry, camel racing, Saluki hunting and horse riding are featured through immersive zones and live displays for all attendees.

Aligned to the 2025 theme of the “The Legacy Lives On”, ADIHEX 2025 aims to both inspire and educate audiences of all ages about the UAE’s deep-rooted heritage and Emirati etiquette, with each event highlighting the historical significance of each of these traditions in Emirati culture.

As the Knowledge Partner of ADIHEX 2025, the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) is offering sessions and lectures on the historical significance of hunting and equestrianism in shaping Emirati national identity. Central to the ECSSR’s participation is the Emirates Leadership Encyclopaedia - Al Ittihad, which ensures the country’s rich traditions are passed down through generations.

Within the Preservation of Culture and Heritage sector, the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Centre offers visitors a range of interactive activities dedicated to celebrating the heritage traditions of falconry, hunting and Salukis, while the National Academy for Childhood Development features a range of engaging workshops that promote childhood development, Arabic language, identity, and cultural pride.

Meanwhile the Abu Dhabi Sports Council wowed visitors with hands-on experiences across archery, fencing, polo, marine sports and falconry, alongside displays traditional handicrafts that further enriched the atmosphere.

As Heritage Partner, the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority has an immersive platform for families and children, featuring interactive learning platforms, traditional clothing displays and a virtual tour of the Al Dhafra festival. Visitors can also engage with the celebrated Million’s Poet Programme and experience the atmosphere of a traditional Emirati Majlis.

ADIHEX features significant international participation, including 63 exhibitors and brands from Japan. The INDEX stand showcases traditional Japanese culture with displays such as falconry shows, falconry equipment making, tea ceremonies, and musical performances.

At the INPEX stand, Shinsuke Ohwaku demonstrates the crafting process of the Japanese Katana sword, highlighting the multiple stages required to achieve perfection. Additionally, the stand presents Amezaiku, the Japanese folk art of sculpting candy into various animal shapes and characters, led by master artist Takahiro Mizuki.

Several African countries are presenting unforgettable journeys and adventures at the event. South Africa is represented by 34 exhibiting brands, with Sand River Valley offering a bespoke safari experience that includes the renowned Big Five including lion, leopard, elephant, rhino, and Cape buffalo.

The Lotsane Signature Collection from Botswana is showcasing five-star lodge experiences in one of Africa’s pristine wilderness areas, where travellers can enjoy diverse wildlife, game drives, photo safaris, and historical excursions in some of the world’s most beautiful natural settings.

