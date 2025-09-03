Emirati woman elected as Vice President of FIP council

COPENHAGEN, 3rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Nadia Rashid Al Mazrouei, Associate Professor at the College of Pharmacy at the University of Sharjah and Chair of ISPOR UAE Chapter, has been elected Vice President of the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) Council during its annual meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Al Mazrouei secured the confidence of the international pharmaceutical community, achieving a clear voting margin with strong support from Gulf and Arab pharmaceutical associations.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Nadia said this victory is not personal but represents a success for the UAE, the Gulf region and the Arab world, reflecting Arab solidarity and the shared belief in the mission and global role of the profession.

Kuwait Pharmaceutical Association and Arab associations extended their congratulations to the UAE on this achievement, emphasising that it reflects the stature of Arab cadres in leading the global pharmaceutical sector and strengthens their role in formulating international health and pharmaceutical policies.