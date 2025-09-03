Dubai to host Accessible Travel and Tourism International Conference in October

DUBAI, 3rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai will host the 5th edition of the Accessible Travel and Tourism International Conference (ATTIC-2025) under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, from 7th to 8th October at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The Conference aims to advance legislation, policies, infrastructure, and services, particularly in air, land, and sea mobility, as well as accommodation and hospitality, to meet the needs of 1.3 billion People of Determination seeking to enjoy life and explore the world with ease and dignity.

Speakers include high-level officials and experts from international and local organizations such as UN Tourism, Airports Council International (ACI World), the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and key figures from the travel, tourism, mobility, and marketing sectors.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said, “I am proud that Dubai has been recognised as an Autism-Friendly City and that Emirates Airlines and Dubai Airports have been designated as inclusive facilities. These milestones are the result of continuous collaboration and unwavering commitment to the empowerment of People of Determination and unfaltering commitment to elevate the UAE’s status as a global leader in accessible tourism."

A dedicated session titled, Lessons from Dubai, will feature speakers from Emirates Airlines, Dubai Airports, the Roads and Transport Authority, and the Department of Economy and Tourism, who will present the global city’s achievements in accessible tourism.

People of Determination constitute between 10 and 15 percent of societies, representing around 1.3 billion people worldwide, with the figure projected to reach two billion by 2050. The European Network for Accessible Tourism has stated that at least 257 million tourists are seeking destinations that are accessible, opening broad opportunities for the global tourism sector to reinforce its economic and social role.