Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre discusses AI role in innovative sciences

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC) hosted the latest edition of its Meeting of the Minds roundtable at Erth Hotel, bringing together leading researchers and experts to explore the transformative role of AI in biomedical science and healthcare.

Held under the theme “AI in Innovative Science,” the event shed light on how AI is reshaping vital areas including drug discovery and design, genomics, nanobody engineering, and research productivity.

Participants emphasised that AI will not replace human scientists but rather enhance their capabilities; acting as a co-pilot to accelerate breakthroughs, increase precision, and redefine the future of modern medicine.

Professor Yendry Ventura, CEO of ADSCC, said, “AI is not replacing the human mind; it is amplifying it. At ADSCC, we see AI as an essential partner that accelerates our journey from research to treatment, sharpens precision, and empowers us to achieve discoveries capable of transforming lives. This reflects the UAE’s vision to stand as a global leader in healthcare innovation.”

Dr. Tamara Menendez, Research Scientist at ADSCC, stated, “By combining AI’s analytical power with human creativity, we have the opportunity to reimagine the therapies of the future. This is an extraordinary moment where science and technology converge to address some of the most urgent medical challenges.”

The roundtable concluded with an interactive brainstorming session and open debate, where participants highlighted the importance of ethical safeguards and human oversight in ensuring trust and reliability in AI-driven science.