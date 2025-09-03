UAE, Ukraine discuss enahncing bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, 3rd September 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), today received in Abu Dhabi Oleksandr Balanutsa, Ambassador of Ukraine to the UAE, in the presence of Sheikha Saeed Al Kaabi, FNC member.

Dr. Al Nuaimi welcomed the Ambassador and wished him success in his new mission to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries across various fields, particularly at the parliamentary level.

He emphasised the vital role of parliamentary diplomacy in advancing the aspirations of both nations and peoples regarding issues of joint interest, in a way that fosters prosperity and well-being for all.