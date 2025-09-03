flydubai opens applications for its Aircraft Maintenance & Engineering Apprenticeship

DUBAI, 3rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has announced the opening of applications for its Aircraft Maintenance and Engineering Apprenticeship, inviting motivated Emirati high school graduates to apply from September 2025.

The fully sponsored four-year programme, as part of the UAE National Development programme, is run under the airline’s Maintenance and Engineering department and is designed to equip young UAE Nationals with the technical skills and practical experience required to pursue a rewarding career in aviation. Successful candidates will have the opportunity to become certified Aircraft Technicians for flydubai, approved by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

Nasser Binkherbash, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at flydubai, said, “at flydubai, we remain committed to investing in the development of UAE National talent and creating opportunities for the next generation to build long-term careers in aviation. The GCAA CAR 147 Approved Maintenance Training Organisation Certification has enabled us to run inhouse training and certification programmes that build a pool of qualified homegrown talent to support our ambitious growth plans.”

The apprentice programme is open to UAE Nationals between the ages of 17 and 24 who meet the eligibility criteria. Participants will undergo intensive theoretical and practical training for up to four years.

Students who successfully complete the theoretical training and meet company standards will advance to the next stage as Aircraft Technician trainees at flydubai, gaining hands-on experience on operational aircraft while maintaining an official logbook of progress. Upon completion, they will be eligible to apply for the GCAA’s Basic Aircraft Maintenance Engineer Licence (AMEL) and secure employment with the airline as certified Aircraft Technicians.

“The successful enrolment of the first batch has reaffirmed the importance of this initiative in bridging the gap between education and industry. With the new batch, we look forward to welcoming new apprentices who are passionate about engineering and innovation, and who are ready to support flydubai’s growing fleet,” added Binkherbash.

flydubai continues to invest in initiatives that support the professional development of UAE Nationals, including the new Ab Initio Pilot Training Programme (MPL), Cadet Pilot Programme and a wide range of internship and work placement opportunities. These initiatives will reinforce the airline’s strategic plans and create exciting career pathways for skilled homegrown talent.