UAE welcomes 28th Universal Postal Congress

DUBAI, 3rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- The 28th Universal Postal Congress will be held in Dubai from September 8 to 19, 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event will convene high-level delegations from 192 member states in the Universal Postal Union (UPU), with over 2000 participants along with others expected to attend virtually.

Hosting the Congress reflects the UAE’s commitment to shaping the future of the postal and logistics sector while reinforcing international collaboration across trade and service networks.

Held every four years, the Congress is the supreme decision-making authority of the UPU, a specialised United Nations agency dedicated to the postal sector. The event brings together ministers, heads of national postal institutions and senior experts from both the public and private sectors. The Congress comes at a pivotal time for the global postal system, which is witnessing a rapid transformation driven by the growth of eCommerce, digitalisation and surging demands for quality, reliability and cybersecurity.

The event underlines the UAE’s role as a thriving hub for innovation, logistics and connectivity, and as a preferred location for major international gatherings that promote dialogue and design forward-looking policies.

Delegations will deliberate on and adopt the UPU’s new strategy for 2026-2029, which will be titled the ‘Dubai Strategy’ in recognition of the host country. In addition, the Congress will elect the UPU Director General and Deputy Director General of its next cycle, along with member states for the Council of Administration and the Postal Operations Council, which will oversee the implementation of the strategy and operational policies.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Supreme Supervision & Preparation Committee for the 28th Universal Postal Congress, said, “By hosting this global event, the UAE demonstrates its substantial role in developing an integrated international ecosystem that reinforces international communication and creates platforms for meaningful dialogue aimed at crafting future-focused policy. Since joining the UPU in 1973, and in alignment with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, our country continues to play an active role in advancing the global postal network by leveraging innovation, data governance and financial inclusion.”

The Congress is projected to deliver a comprehensive range of outcomes, including updates to postal products and remuneration mechanisms, improved service quality standards and robust collaboration between postal institutions and broader ecosystem partners. Other anticipated results include enhancing development and financial inclusion through postal networks, such as postal financial services, improving sustainability and energy transition initiatives, and enhancing cybersecurity and data protection across the sector.

Badr Al-Olama, Honorary Chair of Congress and Chairman of the Board of Directors, 7X, said, “The Congress serves as the primary platform for channelling international efforts towards a more inclusive, secure and efficient postal and logistics system. The projected results, especially the UPU Postal roadmap, or ‘Dubai Strategy’, will boost digital integration and enhance service experience for individuals and businesses by embracing unified standards. Together with the Union’s International Bureau, UPU member countries, and our partners in both the public and private sectors, we will drive these policies forward through capacity-building initiatives and innovation-led collaborations in supply chains and services.”

The 28th Universal Postal Congress is being hosted by the Government of the United Arab Emirates in collaboration with the key federal and local authorities as well as regulatory and service partners. This ensures an integrated regulatory ecosystem that provides a seamless and enriching experience for all delegates, further reinforcing the UAE’s reputation as a preferred destination for key global events and solidifying its position as a leading global hub for postal and logistics services.